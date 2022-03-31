Dawn Plitzuweit named head coach of WVU women’s basketball program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dawn Plitzuweit was tabbed as the sixth head coach of West Virginia women’s basketball Thursday, named by Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons.

Plitzuweit joins the program after Mike Carey’s retirement earlier this month.

Plitzuweit previously spent six seasons with South Dakota women’s basketball, tallying a 158-36 record from 2016-2022. Three Summit League Coach of the Year honors, three regular-season championships, three conference tournament championships, four NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2022 decorate her years in Vermillion.

“Dawn is a proven winner everywhere she has been, and her track record for sustained success is impressive,” Lyons said. “She brings a 73 percent career winning percentage with her to Morgantown along with multiple 20-win seasons, conference championships and NCAA berths. I can’t wait for her to start leading our women’s basketball program to its next chapter.”

Most recently, Plitzuweit led USD to a win over Big 12 foe Baylor in the NCAA Tournament, a No. 10-No. 2 seed upset.

“I am so incredibly excited and humbled to be your women’s basketball coach at West Virginia University,” Plitzuweit said. “I am absolutely thrilled to lead our Mountaineer program at the Flagship Institution in West Virginia.”

