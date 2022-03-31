Advertisement

Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage

A professor and supply chain expert explains why there is a cat food shortage.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - There’s a cat food shortage, and an Iowa State University professor says COVID-19 supply chain issues are to blame.

Specifically, supply chain professor Jonathan Phares points to the shortage of meat used in cat food.

He also said there has been an increase in cat adoptions since the pandemic began in 2020.

Most pet adoptions saw a spike and dropoff. Cats, however, continue to be adopted at the same rate as their pandemic highs.

“What we know in supply chains is that small changes have big impacts, and they can be very hard to recover from because demand doesn’t decrease,” Phares said.

Phares also said aluminum, which most wet cat food is packaged in, is also in short supply.

He notes online pet retailers like Chewy have done away with aluminum packaging to fight the cat food shortage.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks, Wallace mugs
UPDATE: 2 WV women wanted for murder of 13-year-old caught in Delaware
Michael Simmons
Elkins man accused of exposing himself to motorists
Joslyne McNemar has been missing since 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
UPDATE: Harrison County SO finds missing teen
Reegan Vaughn
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl with medical condition from Upshur County found
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Randolph County Sheriff warns of counterfeit bills circulating

Latest News

Officials conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately,...
Man used dating apps to target single moms to get to their children, police say
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Search intensifies for Florida mom missing since Sunday
Stump was found guilty after a two-day trial.
Hardy County man found guilty of a firearms charge
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
FILE - An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan...
EXPLAINER: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?