GSU to host parade, celebration for National Championship

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University will celebrate the members of the Lady Pioneer Basketball Team and their recent 2022 NCAA Division II National Championship on Wednesday, April 6 with a parade and recognition ceremony.

A meet and greet with the Lady Pioneers will take place from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Waco Center.

The parade, which will run down Main Street in Downtown Glenville, will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Immediately following the parade, a recognition ceremony for the team members and coaches will take place at the GSU Waco Center.

The parade and recognition ceremony are free and open to the public.

“We are immensely proud of what the Lady Pioneers have accomplished by bringing home this National Championship,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “I encourage everyone to wear their Pioneer blue and come out to this event as we recognize and celebrate these talented student-athletes and their coaches and support staff. Everyone is welcome – our campus community and the community at large – to join us for refreshments, games, music, and an opportunity to meet the team.”

On Friday, March 25 the Lady Pioneers closed their amazing 35-1 season with a win over Western Washington University to become the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Champions.

Glenville State’s Re’Shawna Stone was named MVP of the Division II Women’s Elite Eight and Head Coach Kim Stephens was tapped as the Division II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year.

This is the first NCAA title for Glenville State in any sport and it is also the first NCAA basketball title for any West Virginia school.

Stephens, who is a Glenville State alumnus and Parkersburg, West Virginia native, has tallied an impressive 158-21 record leading the Lady Pioneers.

