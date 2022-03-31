Advertisement

Hardy County man found guilty of a firearms charge

Stump was found guilty after a two-day trial.(Pexels)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County man was found guilty on Thursday of a firearms charge, officials said.

Gregory Stump, 52, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was found guilty after a two-day trial, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Stump was found guilty of one count of “Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number.”

Stump had a .45 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number in April 2020 in Monongalia County.

Stumps faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000 fine.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

