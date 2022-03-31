Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 31, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - <<<A cold front is expected to move in this afternoon, bringing some instability to the area. As a result, we had clouds and a few light rain showers in the morning, along with some gusty winds. By the afternoon, most of the rain will be east of us. However, as the cold front moves in, showers and even a few thunderstorms could pop-up in our region, with most of the showers and storms east of I-79. They could bring downpours and gusty winds, so we’re watching carefully. It’s not a bad idea to plan for slick roads at times. Most of the storms will form east of our region, however. Most areas won’t see much, about 0.2″ of rain at most, barring heavy rain from a thunderstorm. Barring that, expect a mix of Sun and clouds, with west-southwest winds of 10-20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will reach the low-70s today, so it will be warm outside. Overall, expect a warm afternoon, with some rain likely. Overnight, a weak disturbance behind the cold front brings cloudy skies, along with light rain in the lowlands. Because temperatures will be in the upper-30s, it will be cool enough for snow to form in the mountains, although not much snow is expected. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, making those temperatures feel colder. Overall, expect a chilly, gray night. The light rain and snow showers continue into the late-morning tomorrow, but by tomorrow afternoon, most of the precipitation should be gone. This leaves behind a mix of Sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon, with most of the clouds clearing by the evening. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect a chilly, gray morning and afternoon. A high-pressure system then moves in on Saturday, bringing partly clear skies and allowing temperatures to reach the mid-50s. So the weekend starts off okay. Then a weak disturbance brings light rain showers on Sunday morning, but they won’t produce much, and by the afternoon, they’re gone. Temperatures then stay in the 50s through the first half of next week, with more rain arriving in the middle of the week. In short, today will be warm, with scattered storms possible, tomorrow will cool us back down, and then we expect some nicer weather this weekend.>>>

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Thunderstorms are likely during the morning and early-afternoon hours, which means downpours and gusty winds at times. So you’ll want an umbrella and extra time on the roads, as well as some plans in place, for this morning and afternoon. Most areas won’t see much rain, about 0.2″ at most, except for areas in thunderstorms. Winds will come from the southwest at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-70s this morning and upper-60s this afternoon, so it will be warm outside. High: 72.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy tonight, but we will see light rain showers push in overnight into tomorrow morning. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s, so it will be cold outside. Low: 39.

Friday: Rain showers will move in during the morning, but by the afternoon, those rain showers will leave, and we’re left with cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, feeling colder because of the winds. High: 45.

Saturday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we will stay nice and dry. Winds will be light and come from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, a good day to go outside. High: 59.

