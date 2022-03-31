Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | March 31, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - April begins tomorrow, and you know what they say... April showers bring May flowers! We’re certainly going to be starting off the month with some showers, both as rain and snow, depending on your location. Some strong storms moved through the area this afternoon, and now that that system has mostly moved to our east, cooler air is going to usher into the area throughout the night tonight. There are a few more isolated showers in the wake of the system still to our east, which will be entering NCWV early tomorrow morning. Lows will be dropping to the upper 30s in the lowlands, but near freezing in the mountains, so once these showers come, they’ll likely manifest as snow in the higher elevations. The possibility of isolated showers continues through the early afternoon for the lowlands, and a few hours later for the mountains, as highs range from the upper 40s to our west to the upper 30s to our east. Gusty winds will be making it feel colder, blowing as high as 25-35mph in the lowlands, possibly higher in the mountains. Over the course of Friday night, high pressure will drop into our area, diminishing winds back to a calm level, and clearing out most clouds. Saturday’s highs will then climb to the upper 50s and low 60s, and skies will be mostly clear until clouds build up in the afternoon. Overnight, a weak disturbance will move into the area, bringing some rain showers by late Saturday night and continuing through early Sunday morning. Lowlands will dry out by the afternoon, but higher elevations could see lingering flurries for a few more hours. Monday will be similar to Saturday, then Tuesday we see a rise to the upper 60s, but those warmer temperatures come with more April showers. Wednesday may break 70 degrees in some areas, but showers will persist.

Tonight: Light showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Showers tapering off through the afternoon; gusty winds. High: 46

Saturday: Increasing clouds and seasonable. High: 59

Sunday: AM showers, then mostly cloudy. High: 52

