Lane on I-79 closed until Monday in Mon. Co.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The right lane of northbound Interstate 79 will be closed at Tom’s Run Bridge in Monongalia County, effective today.

The closure will continue through Monday, April 4.

The reason for the closure is due to damage to the bridge surface.

Tom’s Run Bridge is located at mile marker 145.

Officials said this will be a complete lane closure.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their commute as delays are likely.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

