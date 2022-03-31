Local athletes named to Class AAA boys all-state teams
Eight across first, second and honorable mention
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Wednesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.
First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.
FIRST TEAM:
Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont Senior
Ryan Maier, Grafton
Jaidyn West, Notre Dame
SECOND TEAM:
Desean Goode, Fairmont Senior
Corey Harper, Elkins
HONORABLE MENTION:
Harley Sickles, North Marion
Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior
Dominic Viani, Fairmont Senior
