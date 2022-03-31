Local athletes named to Class AAA boys all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Wednesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont Senior

Ryan Maier, Grafton

Jaidyn West, Notre Dame

SECOND TEAM:

Desean Goode, Fairmont Senior

Corey Harper, Elkins

HONORABLE MENTION:

Harley Sickles, North Marion

Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior

Dominic Viani, Fairmont Senior

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.