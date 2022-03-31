March Jefferson Award winner: Keith Talbert

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of March, we’re honoring Keith Talbert.

Talbert is a long-time firefighter in Weston who makes Lewis County a better place to live and work through his many volunteer efforts.

If you’ve ever had a fire emergency or been a part of fire safety instruction or maybe your family has been helped by the local Shrine Club, then you very well may know Keith Talbert.

Keith is the Deputy Chief of the Weston Fire Department and is involved with the Lewis County Sheriff Deputy Reserve.

He founded Halligan’s Drive to Make A Difference, named for the Fire Department’s Dalmatian, to benefit the Lewis/Upshur Animal Control facility.

For all of his good works in the community, he has been chosen as this month’s Jefferson Award winner.

Keith was surprised, but grateful, for the honor.

“It was definitely an honor. I enjoy community service and just helping everybody out as much as I can. To get a little reward for it was very, very nice,” Keith said.

Keith has worked for the Weston Fire Department for 15 years and enjoys helping children thorough his fire safety instruction and his volunteer work with the local Shriners.

Keith says his father instilled in him the love of volunteering.

So if you see Keith in the Lewis County area, congratulate him for being this month’s Jefferson Award winner.

