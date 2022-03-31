Advertisement

Mohigans score nine runs late to overwhelm Robert C. Byrd

Morgantown remained scoreless until the fourth inning
Morgantown baseball at RCB
Morgantown baseball at RCB(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd got out to a comfortable 3-0 lead in the third inning against Morgantown, but the Mohigans didn’t allow them any more comfort after that.

Morgantown put all of its runs on the board in the final three innings of play, overcoming the three runs the team allowed from RCB in the second and third innings.

A trio of Ryan Fluharty, Aaron Jamison and Weston Mazey accounted for six of the Mohigans’ nine runs; Domenic Colasante, Jeffrey Poach and Lance Whanger each totaled one.

Fluharty and Colasante also had two RBIs each.

The Eagles’ Nick George pitched eight strikeouts, but allowed four runs.

Morgantown hits the road again Friday to face Wheeling Park, while RCB prepares for a road trip to Elkins Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks, Wallace mugs
US Marshals join in search for 2 WV women wanted for murder of 13-year-old
Michael Simmons
Elkins man accused of exposing himself to motorists
Joslyne McNemar has been missing since 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
UPDATE: Harrison County SO finds missing teen
Reegan Vaughn
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl with medical condition from Upshur County found
Vehicle crashes into wall on Johnson Ave.
One injured after crashing car into wall near Bridgeport Sheetz

Latest News

University softball at RCB
University softball dominates early to roll past RCB
Alexa Wilson
Wilson taking longtime cheerleading skills to new heights with acrobatics & tumbling
Class AAA boys all-state teams
Local athletes named to Class AAA boys all-state teams
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB's Nick George
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: RCB’s Nick George