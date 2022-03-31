Mohigans score nine runs late to overwhelm Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd got out to a comfortable 3-0 lead in the third inning against Morgantown, but the Mohigans didn’t allow them any more comfort after that.

Morgantown put all of its runs on the board in the final three innings of play, overcoming the three runs the team allowed from RCB in the second and third innings.

A trio of Ryan Fluharty, Aaron Jamison and Weston Mazey accounted for six of the Mohigans’ nine runs; Domenic Colasante, Jeffrey Poach and Lance Whanger each totaled one.

Fluharty and Colasante also had two RBIs each.

The Eagles’ Nick George pitched eight strikeouts, but allowed four runs.

Morgantown hits the road again Friday to face Wheeling Park, while RCB prepares for a road trip to Elkins Thursday.

