Morgantown to introduce new ambassador program in April

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown planned to have more eyes on the streets of downtown and the Wharf District with the new city ambassador program that would begin in April.

Vanessa Reaves with the City of Morgantown presented the new program to the council at their committee of the whole meeting on March 29 to provide information on this new resource.

Three ambassadors would be working as liaisons in the city Wednesday - Sunday to help with needs from safety to tourism.

Ambassadors would be wearing gray uniforms to make them identifiable.

The ambassadors would have multiple continuous pieces of training, including crisis intervention training to help identify and assist with needs in the community.

Morgantown resident Hassan Yeser said he thought the program would be helpful to the community.

“You know there are dangers everywhere. So having it and being able to know that there is somebody that could help maybe might mitigate something happening to somebody. They’ll think twice before doing something like that,” he added.

However, Reaves explained ambassadors were not first responders. They would help provide residents with the information they need to connect with the appropriate people.

In addition to cell phones, the ambassadors would have a two-way radio to connect with Monongalia County Emergency Management when necessary.

The ambassadors would have signs up with contact information listed. People could call the phone number on the signs to have an ambassador walk with them to their car if they felt unsafe.

Ambassadors would also welcome people to the area. They would work with local businesses and be their liaison to the city. They planned to assist and lead beautification efforts in the city.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.