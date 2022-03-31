Morgantown PD responds to shots fired incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers from the Morgantown Police Department responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on High Street.

The incident happened at approximately 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, according to officials.

Upon arrival, officers determined that there had been a domestic dispute and that a male suspect had brandished a firearm and that a shot was fired.

The male suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

There is no immediate danger to the public as the suspect is no longer believed to be in the area.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or submit an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.