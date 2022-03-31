Morgantown planning to repave 12 miles of road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown is planning on a major repaving project this summer.

5′s John Blashke breaks down what will be changing.

The city of Morgantown is planning for a major street project this summer. It includes over 50 streets and will total 12 miles in fresh pavement. The project is going to cost about $1.5-million.

Intersections such as Eighth Street and University Avenue were among those chosen.

The city will also be widening North Street.

A state funded project is also in the works to improve the city scape on Pleasant and Walnut streets.

Staff Engineer Drew Gatlin says they’re changing up their approach on how to pave.

“We’re just trying to complete more of the network we are using some new techniques to gain efficiency with the project all roads benefit from preventative maintenance,” Gatlin said.

In all, this ambitious project will pave about 10 percent of all of the city’s roads. It’s part of a greater 10 year plan to repave all of the cities roads.

Karlee Rocky is a Morgantown resident and she’s happy for these improvements.

“I just see them continue to make improvements to downtown and that makes me really happy that they’re investing in it,” Rocky said.

One of the new techniques that Gatlin emphasized is called clustering -- paving large swaths of area for better long-term outcomes.

“Cluster activities on long roads and then group roads within neighborhoods together so then we don’t have to keep revisiting the same neighborhoods year after year,” said Gatlin.

Work is expected to start in the coming months.

Reporting in Morgantown John Blashke 5 news.

