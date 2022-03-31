Advertisement

Mrs. W.Va. American and Miss W.Va. for American Strong heading to Vegas

Mrs. W.Va. American and Miss W.Va. for American Strong heading to Vegas(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 31, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two pageant winners are heading to Las Vegas to not only represent West Virginia, but also Parkersburg.

Mrs. West Virginia American, Jami Myers and Miss West Virginia for American Strong, Chelsi Rose will be heading to Las Vegas to compete for the national title in their respective divisions.

Both women aren’t just excited about representing the Mountain State but are also proud Parkersburg natives.

Myers and Rose will also be representing causes that are impactful to not only themselves but also the Mountain State.

Something Myers believes is one of the most important parts of her platform.

“It’s not just I get to put on a crown and the sash. But I get to represent those issues that are very common in our state and people find the resources that they need. It becomes more of an outreach platform than it is just a pretty face or in a parade,” says Myers.

The causes that are being represented will be one national cause and one for each Myers and Rose.

The national cause the two are representing is “Victoria’s Voice,” which raises awareness about opioid abuse.

Myers’s cause is “Opportunities to Shine,” which focuses on dementia awareness and support for those with dementia.

Rose’s cause is “Prevent Suicide WV.”

