Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge

Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly attacked Friend on March 21 on Covert Street. Friend died days later at the hospital after succumbing to his injuries.(Samantha Cavalli, WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was charged with murder on March 30 in Wood County Magistrate Court for an incident back on March 21 that resulted in the victim’s death.

Derek Taylor, 38, allegedly attacked Cory Friend in the head on March 21 on Covert Street in Parkersburg. According to a criminal complaint, Friend suffered a broken nose, facial fractures, and multiple brain bleeds. Friend was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.V., where he died a few days later.

Taylor originally was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and booked in jail on March 26 for malicious assault with a $500,000 surety bond.

According to Lieutenant Mike Stalnaker with the Parkersburg Police Department, Taylor’s malicious assault charge and bond will be dismissed. Taylor will have his bond hearing in Wood County Circuit Court in a week regarding the murder charge.

Lieutenant Stalnaker said officials are still investigating the weapon Taylor allegedly used and the motive behind the attack.

