University softball dominates early to roll past RCB

Hawks score four runs in the first inning in victory
University softball at RCB
University softball at RCB(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - University softball cracked the bats early, rolling out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning that would ultimately aid the Hawks in victory over Robert C. Byrd.

Autumn Stemple pitched 19 strikeouts and only allowed one run from the Eagles in the sixth inning.

University defeated RCB on the road, 6-1. The Hawks return home to face Weir on Thursday, while the Eagles regroup before hosting Bridgeport on Friday.

