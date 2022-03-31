University softball dominates early to roll past RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - University softball cracked the bats early, rolling out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning that would ultimately aid the Hawks in victory over Robert C. Byrd.

Autumn Stemple pitched 19 strikeouts and only allowed one run from the Eagles in the sixth inning.

University defeated RCB on the road, 6-1. The Hawks return home to face Weir on Thursday, while the Eagles regroup before hosting Bridgeport on Friday.

