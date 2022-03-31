Weston man accused of taking battle-axe off wall, slashing at woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Weston man was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he took a battle-axe off the wall and slashed it at a woman.

Officers responded to a home in Weston for an active domestic complaint on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they said a woman was “covered in blood” with a laceration on her left arm.

The report says officers rushed the woman to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Officers returned to the home in Weston and found Eugene E. Jones, 66, inside.

The woman told officers Jones allegedly “took a battle-axe off the wall and slashed at her.”

Court documents say the woman tried to escape but tripped and fell. Jones then got on top of her and pressed the battle-axe against her while also choking her.

Officers said Jones admitted to having a battle-axe in his possession and slashing at the woman.

The report says the woman suffered a laceration to her left arm that cut through the fatty layer of the skin, an abrasion on her back, and a puncture to the abdominal area.

Jones has been charged with malicious assault and strangulation. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

