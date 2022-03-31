Advertisement

Wilson taking longtime cheerleading skills to new heights with acrobatics & tumbling

Signed with Fairmont State program after success with Fairmont Senior cheer
By Julia Westerman
Mar. 30, 2022
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Alexa Wilson has been a cheerleader since she was nine years old. She loves it, but it’s time for something new.

Wilson signed with Fairmont State acrobatics & tumbling, a sport that will utilize and challenge her current skillset.

“I love stunting, it’s actually one of my favorite things to do,” Wilson said. “I can side, main and back so I’m very excited to show everyone my abilities and hopefully make mat my freshman year.”

Wilson was with Polar Bear cheerleading for its runs to state runner-up and a state championship.

