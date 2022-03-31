Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, March 31

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses what affects your credit score.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses what affects your credit score. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks, Wallace mugs
UPDATE: 2 WV women wanted for murder of 13-year-old caught in Delaware
Michael Simmons
Elkins man accused of exposing himself to motorists
Joslyne McNemar has been missing since 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
UPDATE: Harrison County SO finds missing teen
Reegan Vaughn
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl with medical condition from Upshur County found
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Randolph County Sheriff warns of counterfeit bills circulating

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, March 27
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, March 29
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, March 17
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, March 28
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, March 17
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, March 27
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, March 17
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, March 24