WVU purchases former Mylan plant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University officially took ownership of the former Mylan pharmaceutical manufacturing facility on Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown on Thursday.

The transfer, at a purchase price of $1, comes after the University signed a memorandum of understanding with Viatris last year to pursue a potential transfer of the former Mylan facility.

The finalization of the purchase agreement is intended by both parties to result in the development of short-, medium- and long-term academic, employment and community opportunities for Morgantown and surrounding areas, as well as tuition scholarships for impacted Mylan employees.

Viatris Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury said, “Our goal has always been to identify a responsible new steward for this unique site that would secure the best possible future for the facility, our impacted employees and the Morgantown community, a community that continues to play an important and vital role for Viatris. I would like to personally recognize Gordon Gee and his entire leadership team for their extensive amount of work and research to outline a vision for the future of this site that does just that. Today’s announcement has the potential to create new academic, economic and job creation opportunities not only for Morgantown but for the entire State of West Virginia. I would also like to thank the University for its commitment to provide our impacted employees with a path to further their education and re-training to enhance their future employment opportunities.”

WVU and WVU Medicine will work together to oversee future development through a reconfigured WVU Innovation Corporation that will handle the daily operations at the facility.

“We are pleased that Viatris placed its faith and trust in West Virginia University by engaging with us in this opportunity which combines WVU’s educational, entrepreneurial and research endeavors in new ways to make a real difference in our community,” WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said. “Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Senators Manchin, Capito, and Congressman David McKinley, as well as local leaders here in Monongalia County, have been great partners as we develop plans and identify occupants for this exciting venture.”

Discussions are already underway with potential tenants to lease space within the 1.1 million square foot facility, according to WVU Health System President and CEO Albert L. Wright, Jr.

“This property holds a lot of potential for Morgantown, the region and the state. There is already a tremendous level of pioneering research being done through the University and the WVU Health System. We hope the WVU Innovation Corporation will be a business incubator that will harness that research, create jobs and lead to the development of goods and services that will benefit the people of West Virginia,” Wright said. “We are grateful for the support we have received from the Governor, Senators Capito and Manchin, Congressman McKinley and the State, and we look forward to seeing the space buzzing with activity once again.”

The WVU Innovation Corporation will reorganize its board of directors in the coming days and begin day-to-day management of the property.

Gov. Jim Justice is excited for what the future of the facility holds.

There’s no doubt that when Viatris announced that they would be shutting down operations at the old Mylan plant, it was a real cannonball to the stomach for a lot of good people. Every day, I kept thinking about the hardworking West Virginians in this community and how we had to do everything in our power to build a new future for this facility. I’m proud that’s exactly what happened. Now, we have an exciting new chapter to look forward to, where a facility that has already given us so much has the chance to continue producing medicines that are critical to our nation for years to come. When you have a pillar of our state as well known and as successful as WVU taking over such an important facility right in their backyard, you know the results are going to be tremendous.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on Thursday’s announcement.

Today’s announcement is great news for the Morgantown community and our entire state. I know my dear friend Mike Puskar is looking down smiling that his beloved Mylan will now be part of the WVU family. I’m pleased WVU is taking this next step at the Viatris facility while also taking action to support former workers impacted by its closure. Investments in critical facilities like the Viatris property are essential to addressing our national security and public health, through improving our medical supply chain and increasing domestic manufacturing of medicines. As we move forward, I will continue working with WVU, Viatris and state and local officials to get the facility up and running and employing hardworking West Virginians.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito also released a statement on the new ownership.

The announcement that WVU and WVU Health are taking over the Viatris is welcome news for the Morgantown community and the entire state of West Virginia. I am glad to see WVU and WVU Health take this promising next step, and I wish them well in this new endeavor as they seek out new tenants. I know it has been a challenging time following the announcement regarding the facility, and I am glad we have the opportunity to move forward in a way to strengthen our economy and develop jobs in the area.

Representative David McKinley is pleased with the opportunities the new ownership will provide.

Thank you to WVU for taking this necessary step to attract private investment and jobs. Losing Mylan was a blow to Morgantown and the surrounding area, but I am confident this facility can be put to good use again. We will continue to work with WVU, the State of West Virginia, and all other stakeholders to provide more opportunity for West Virginia families.

