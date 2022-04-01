4 arrested in Randolph County while executing felony warrants

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four arrests were made Wednesday in Randolph County while officers were executing a felony warrant at a home in Mill Creek.

West Virginia State Troopers and Randolph County Sheriff Deputies were able to apprehend Jonathan Sharp and Natalie McCarty that were hiding in a small attic space.

Officers said Sharp and McCarty previously fled from officers in March.

Jonathan Sharp (WV Corrections)

Natalie McCarty (WV Corrections)

While at the scene, officers arrested Dylan Lanham for providing false information.

The report says Shane McVey was also arrested at the scene for possession of a controlled substance.

Shane McVey (WV Corrections)

All four subjects were transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Execution of warrants results in 4 individuals going to jail Posted by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office - WV on Thursday, March 31, 2022

