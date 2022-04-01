4 arrested in Randolph County while executing felony warrants
Four arrests were made Wednesday in Randolph County while officers were executing a felony warrant at a home in Mill Creek.
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
West Virginia State Troopers and Randolph County Sheriff Deputies were able to apprehend Jonathan Sharp and Natalie McCarty that were hiding in a small attic space.
Officers said Sharp and McCarty previously fled from officers in March.
While at the scene, officers arrested Dylan Lanham for providing false information.
The report says Shane McVey was also arrested at the scene for possession of a controlled substance.
All four subjects were transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.
