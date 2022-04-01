Audra Luzetta Lake Audra Luzetta Lake, 91 of Fairmont went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Audra was a devoted and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker and also worked at the baby world factory in Grafton, Tiffany’s restaurant in Fairmont and as a caretaker for two Alzheimer’s patients. Audra always found the good in everyone she encountered and was happiest spending time with and giving unconditional love to her family and taking care of her pets. Audra enjoyed cooking and spreading love through the food she prepared. Audra was a lifelong Methodist and a member of Janes Memorial United Methodist Church until her health prevented her from attending regularly. Audra is survived by her two children, her son Audie Lee Lake and her daughter Marsha Darlene Summers of Fairmont and her grandson Zachary Marshall Summers of Fairmont. She is also survived by her sister Grace Ophe Gough of Fairmont, her nephew Michael Gough and his wife Debra and great nieces Madison and Michelle of Murrells Inlet, SC, and her niece Charlene Elizabeth Keener and her husband Bruce and great nephews Randy and Jacob of Boothsville. Audra is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Audrea was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marshall Lake. Audra was also preceded in death by her mother Danzie Farance and her father Arthur Farance, her brothers Arthur Alfred Farance, Oscar Delanie Farance, and Otha Pritchard and one sister Hilda Murray. The family is thankful for all the years they were able to enjoy with her and would like to thank the staff of WVU Medicine and Ruby Memorial for the comforting care they provided to her. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Wednesday from 2 – 8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 07, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.