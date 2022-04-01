Brown on Mesidor transfer: “I’m hurt... or maybe just sad”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown wasn’t scheduled to speak with the media Thursday morning, but did so to reveal the departure of defensive lineman Ahkeem Mesidor.

Mesidor revealed he would enter the transfer portal Thursday, a move that surprised even his head coach. Brown said the decision hurt and was sad, though he noted those may not be words a football coach should use in a situation of this nature.

Despite the recent woes with the transfer portal, Brown remains committed to what he and his staff are building.

“Not upset, not angry, but I sit here more resolute, more confident and more committed in my beliefs in how to run a program than I’ve ever been. Here’s what I believe: I believe in pouring into the student-athletes. I believe in going all in. I believe in building an infrastructure and surrounding them with support staff that pours into them, serves and develops them, creating a culture of accountability,” Brown said after revealing Mesidor’s decision to transfer. “Here’s the thing, there are going to be some days that are tough like the last day and a half where you lose some guys that you’re really, really invested in. But I believe if you do it that way, there are going to be a lot more success stories than one’s that go away.”

