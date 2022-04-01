Doris Ann (Hall) Nocida of Sistersville, WV After receiving her angel wings, Doris Ann (Hall) Nocida left her family and friends on March 30, 2022 at the age of 76. She was born July 11, 1945 in Diana, WV; a blessing for her parents, the late Hayward and Edith (Knicely) Hall. At the time of her death, she was staying at the Villages of Greystone in Beaver, WV. She had been under their love and care since October 2021. She graduated from Webster Springs High School with the Class of 1963, graduated with an Associate Degree in Art Science from Glenville State College in 1965 and continued her education to receive her Master’s Degree in Education. She began teaching in 1966 at the Martins Ferry, OH Central Grade School and continued in Lowell and Marietta, Ohio. In 1969 she began teaching at WV Brooklyn Elementary School in New Martinsville until 1975 when she transferred to Hancock County in Chester, WV. She began teaching at the Sistersville Elementary School in 1977 where she taught 3rd grade and remained there until she retired in 2006. It was clear to her family that she loved her job and was very good at what she was doing. When she came back to Diana during the holidays, she would gather her nieces and nephews and help them create holiday posters for the front door of her brothers’ homes, leaving trails of glitter everywhere. She would also teach them songs and have them perform for their family. She was active with the athletic boosters and created posters and anything that would boost the team’s spirit and moral to get ready for the football games. She would also prepare meals and feed the football players. They especially liked her spaghetti and meatballs. She was an avid WVU Fan and would invite her friends to watch and enjoy the games at her home. She is survived by her brother Mark (Linda) Hall of Diana and eight nephews and nieces as follows (oldest to youngest): Kirt (Sheila) Hall, Kent Hall, Kella (John) Hobbs, Jetta (Charles) Walls, Kip Hall, Kyle (Pam) Hall, Mark Jr. (Cindy) Hall, and Judith (Aaron) Clevenger. She will also be missed by her very special fur baby Mitzi Lee and by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews and lots of cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Gerald “Jerry” Hall and his wife Retha (McCoy) Hall, her furry babies (Peeps, Breakfast, Blondie, Sammie Sue, and Molly Marie) and many beloved Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. Friends may visit Tuesday, April 5, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Myers Funeral Home in Sistersville. Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 022 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home in Webster Springs. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Kyle Hall officiating. Burial will follow at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Doris’ family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.