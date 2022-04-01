Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | April 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of April will be much cooler than the past few days, as a colder air mass moves into our region. This afternoon, temperatures will only reach the low-40s, and skies will be cloudy. A few light snow showers push into our area during the morning and afternoon hours, but they won’t produce much snow accumulation (less than 1″ in the mountains). The snow showers end after 6 PM. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, making our temperatures feel colder. Overall, today will be a cold, cloudy end to the workweek, so you’ll want a coat. Overnight, a high-pressure system moves in and results in clear skies. Winds will be light, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-20s. Overall, expect a chilly night. Tomorrow afternoon, the high-pressure system moves east, allowing clouds to roll in and resulting in mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and come from the south, allowing temperatures to rise into the mid-50s. Overall, tomorrow will be a nice day. Overnight into Sunday morning, a weak low-pressure system brings light rain showers into our region, so expect a few raindrops on Sunday morning. Not much rain is expected, however, at less than 0.1″, and the rain goes away by the afternoon. Then we warm up into the 50s on Monday, with a few more rain showers pushing in during the evening. After that, temperatures will rise into the 60s and low-70s towards the middle of the week, but more rain showers are expected as well. So you’ll want an umbrella at times for the middle of next week. In short, today will be a chilly end to the workweek, the weekend will be mild and cloudy, and next week brings warmer temperatures and clouds.

Today: Scattered rain showers push in this morning and afternoon, so expect some rain in your area. In the mountains, expect some snow showers, with not much accumulation (about 1″ in the mountains). Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, feeling colder because of the winds. High: 46.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, feeling cooler because of winds. Overall, expect a chilly, calm night. Low: 29.

Saturday: Skies will start out clear, before clouds build back in during the afternoon, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, expect a nice, warm day. High: 58.

Sunday: Rain showers take place in the morning, but not much rain is expected. During the afternoon, we dry out and are left with cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a gray afternoon. High: 50.

