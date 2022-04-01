Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | April 1, 2022

Lots of April showers ahead!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Apr. 1, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy first day of April! Today’s temperatures felt like one big April fools’ joke, with highs being over 30 degrees colder than yesterday’s. It was also another windy day, which made it feel like the 30s for most of the day. We are finally breaking out of this large low-pressure system that brought us those thunderstorms yesterday, but we did see some strong, isolated cells this afternoon, bringing all types of precipitation, from snow, to rain, to sleet, to even some pea-sized hail. Tonight, a high-pressure system will move over us, clearing out precipitation and clouds, and winds will become very calm. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will all fall below freezing, with most in the 20s. Highs will rise to the upper 50s and low 60s, so it will be a nice and calm spring day. However, a weak disturbance to the west will begin pushing clouds into NCWV through the afternoon, and by about midnight, we’re likely to see some isolated rain showers. These will continue throughout the night, turning to snow showers in the mountains by sunrise. The lowlands may see a few stray rain showers while the flurries linger in the mountains, but all precipitation will clear out by the early evening. Clouds will persist through Monday, but conditions will remain relatively dry, with highs in the mid-50s. We’ll start to see warmer temperatures making a return on Tuesday, with highs back in the mid-60s, but a low-pressure system from to our southwest will push rain into our area Tuesday evening and will linger through Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon gets a break from the rain as highs climb to the upper 60s, but overnight a system from the northwest drags towards the east, bringing more rain for Thursday morning.

Tonight: Clearing skies and diminishing winds. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies giving way to PM clouds. High: 58

Sunday: AM isolated showers. High: 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 55

