Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating when Lanny Lee Adkins, 74, of Camden, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Lanny was born in Huntington on February 5, 1948, a son of the late Delmon and Geraldine Fisher Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was greeted at Heaven’s gate by his granddaughter, Emmalee Adkins. On April 16, 1998, he married Sonia Myers and together they shared 23 wonderful years together. She will miss him dearly. Fond memories will forever be held with his daughters: Velvadena Adkins and Katelyn Neff; one grandson: Cayden Morrell; and one brother, Brent Adkins and wife, Bethel. Lanny graduated from Barboursville High School in 1966 and received his Associates Degree in Occupational Development from Marshall University. He was successfully employed as a Captain with Huntington Fire Department for 37 years and also was in the Incident Command and Hazmat Instructor for West Virginia University Fire Service Extension. Lanny also spent some time teaching with FEMA. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church. Lanny loved trains, planes and fire trucks. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dave Riddle officiating with full military honors accorded by the United States Air Force and Lewis County Honor Guard. Following services, Lanny’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Lanny Lee Adkins. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

