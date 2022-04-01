Lincoln’s Haller finding best parts of life through softball

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln’s Delaney Haller has been playing softball for a long time, and largely just because of circumstance.

“When I was younger, I was in my backyard and one of my neighbors came by and said he needed a couple of fill-in players for his team,” Haller said of her beginnings in the sport. “I was like ‘I’ll give it a shot!’”

Haller has since gone on to make an impact on the Lincoln Cougar softball program, even though she’s only a junior. In 2021, her sophomore season, she was named to the first team all-state roster.

“It was such an awesome feeling knowing that all the hard work that I put in paid off, especially after losing my freshman year,” Haller said. “We took our sophomore year and made up for all that lost time.”

Back in November, Haller committed to Fairmont State University’s softball program, a decision that she’d been sitting on since those days in her backyard.

“They say when you know, you know. From when I was nine on, I knew that was where I wanted to be,” Haller said. “The relationships I have with the coaches [at Fairmont State] I wasn’t going to find anywhere else.”

Haller still has the rest of the 2022 season to complete, as well as her senior season in 2023. What makes it worth it? The supporters.

“The community has always been here to support us no matter what,” Haller said. “You look up there every night and you see the entire stands and hill filled. Everybody’s here to support everybody.”

