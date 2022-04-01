Advertisement

Lincoln’s Haller finding best parts of life through softball

Enjoying everything that comes along with playing the game
Delaney Haller
Delaney Haller(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln’s Delaney Haller has been playing softball for a long time, and largely just because of circumstance.

“When I was younger, I was in my backyard and one of my neighbors came by and said he needed a couple of fill-in players for his team,” Haller said of her beginnings in the sport. “I was like ‘I’ll give it a shot!’”

Haller has since gone on to make an impact on the Lincoln Cougar softball program, even though she’s only a junior. In 2021, her sophomore season, she was named to the first team all-state roster.

“It was such an awesome feeling knowing that all the hard work that I put in paid off, especially after losing my freshman year,” Haller said. “We took our sophomore year and made up for all that lost time.”

Back in November, Haller committed to Fairmont State University’s softball program, a decision that she’d been sitting on since those days in her backyard.

“They say when you know, you know. From when I was nine on, I knew that was where I wanted to be,” Haller said. “The relationships I have with the coaches [at Fairmont State] I wasn’t going to find anywhere else.”

Haller still has the rest of the 2022 season to complete, as well as her senior season in 2023. What makes it worth it? The supporters.

“The community has always been here to support us no matter what,” Haller said. “You look up there every night and you see the entire stands and hill filled. Everybody’s here to support everybody.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
WVU purchases former Mylan plant
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Crews respond to rollover on I-79
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown
The male suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
Morgantown PD responds to shots fired incident

Latest News

Alec Poland
Local athletes named to Class AAAA boys all-state teams
Raelyn Vance
Lincoln’s Raelyn Vance taking opportunity to continue tennis career at WVWC
Bob Huggins
Report: Bob Huggins to be named to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
Sofia Wassick
Local athletes named to Class AAAA girls all-state teams