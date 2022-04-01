Advertisement

Lincoln’s Raelyn Vance taking opportunity to continue tennis career at WVWC

Qualified for state tournament in 2021
Raelyn Vance
Raelyn Vance(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Raelyn Vance has played tennis in some fashion for most of her life, but took the sport back up seriously in middle school, a decision that led to her college signing Friday.

Vance signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College and will play for the Bobcat tennis program next year.

“I never thought of doing it in college, but once the opportunity came along, I took it,” Vance said. “I’ve worked hard to get to where I’m at, and I’m going to continue working hard through college to maintain good play.”

Vance is open to playing where the team and coach need her, but said she is drawn more toward singles play.

