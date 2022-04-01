Local athletes named to Class AAAA boys all-state teams
Eight across first, second and honorable mention
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Friday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.
First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.
FIRST TEAM:
Alec Poland, Morgantown (captain)
Sharron Young, Morgantown
SECOND TEAM:
Brooks Gage, Morgantown
HONORABLE MENTION:
Brody Davis, Morgantown
Mitchell Duez, Bridgeport
Jalen Goins, Morgantown
Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur
Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport
