Local athletes named to Class AAAA boys all-state teams

Eight across first, second and honorable mention
Alec Poland
Alec Poland(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Friday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Alec Poland, Morgantown (captain)

Sharron Young, Morgantown

SECOND TEAM:

Brooks Gage, Morgantown

HONORABLE MENTION:

Brody Davis, Morgantown

Mitchell Duez, Bridgeport

Jalen Goins, Morgantown

Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur

Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport

