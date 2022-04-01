Local athletes named to Class AAAA boys all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Friday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Alec Poland, Morgantown (captain)

Sharron Young, Morgantown

SECOND TEAM:

Brooks Gage, Morgantown

HONORABLE MENTION:

Brody Davis, Morgantown

Mitchell Duez, Bridgeport

Jalen Goins, Morgantown

Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur

Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport

