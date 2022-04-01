Local athletes named to Class AAAA girls all-state teams
Ten named to first, second and honorable mention
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ten girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Thursday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.
First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.
FIRST TEAM:
Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur
Gabby Reep, Bridgeport
Sofia Wassick, Morgantown
SECOND TEAM:
Lily Jordan, Morgantown
HONORABLE MENTION:
Emily Anderson, Bridgeport
Lindsay Bechtel, Morgantown
Kendal Currence, Buckhannon-Upshur
Sadaya Jones, Morgantown
Carsynn Sines, Preston
Hannah Stemple, University
