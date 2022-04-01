Local athletes named to Class AAAA girls all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ten girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Thursday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Shelby McDaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur

Gabby Reep, Bridgeport

Sofia Wassick, Morgantown

SECOND TEAM:

Lily Jordan, Morgantown

HONORABLE MENTION:

Emily Anderson, Bridgeport

Lindsay Bechtel, Morgantown

Kendal Currence, Buckhannon-Upshur

Sadaya Jones, Morgantown

Carsynn Sines, Preston

Hannah Stemple, University

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.