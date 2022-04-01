Man airlifted to Ruby Memorial after being struck by car in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An elderly man was flown to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car in Clarksburg.

The accident happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. Thursday on West Pike Street in Clarksburg near the yield sign by Wendy’s, according to Clarksburg Police Sgt. Justin Moore.

Sgt. Moore said that the elderly man was crossing the road when he was struck by a Toyota Camry.

He was then airlifted to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The man’s injuries are unknown, but Sgt. Moore said he had surgery overnight.

