McDougal, Dixon to remain teammates at the next level with Potomac State baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal and Anthony Dixon must like playing together, seeing as they’ll be teammates at Potomac State next year.

McDougal and Dixon signed with the Catamount baseball program, citing it as a place to grow in their sport.

McDougal will be a two-way player, something that made Potomac State stand out in the recruiting process.

“I thought I’d go to college to pitch, and then he opened up the idea of me hitting too,” McDougal said. “Most guys who reached out to me only wanted me to pitch. Coach Little is giving me a chance to hit too.”

Dixon will join the Catamounts as a first baseman.

“I thought it was the best fit,” Dixon said. When I went up there, it felt like it was home. I thought it was best for me.”

