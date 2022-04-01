Our Finds Your Treasures Opens at West Main Street Shopping Plaza

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The reality show, “Storage Wars” piqued the interest of TV watchers across the world. Once a storage unit door is flipped open, there could be a room full of treasures inside.

Jessica Morris and Kimberly Bailey have made the search their livelihood. After all, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

At Bridgeport’s newest retail store, Our Finds Your Treasures, you might just find your treasure.

“We sell anything and literally everything,” Morris said. “We have everything from new and used furniture to new and used housewares and toys, jewelry, used primitives and more. People come to our store to see if we have what they’re looking for before visiting the big chain stores.”

March 31 was the opening of the thrift store, located in the former Family Dollar location at the Bridgeport Shopping Plaza on West Main Street. The store is between Goodwill and Sherwin-Williams.

Prior to that time, Our Finds Your Treasures was located on Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort. The motivation to move to Bridgeport was two-fold, Morris said. The store is in a higher traffic area and it is much larger than the previous one.

The store owners were definitely supported in Nutter Fort, where they operated for six years. Having a good rapport with and respecting shoppers is very important, Morris said.

“Our customers love us so much, they were bringing us food during the move,” she said.

Family was also instrumental in the relocation and several family members were on hand for the March 31 ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

Seeking out merchandise and operating the store keeps the business owners very busy.

“When I say we work 24/7 in this job, we literally do,” Morris said.

She and Bailey attend storage unit auctions, many times in high-income areas and yielding valuable finds. They also purchase merchandise via online auctions. Then, they offer those items for sale in their store.

“We get very rare, unique items you won’t see for years,” Morris said. “We have a big giraffe in our window that everyone begs for. We have Betty Boop items, gold and silver jewelry, brooches; everything.”

They also sell on-line, which is how the business began eight years ago.

“I was in the Carpenters Union and selling online on the side,” Morris said. “That’s how we got started.”

Our Finds Your Treasures is open 10-7 Monday through Thursday, 10-8 Friday and Saturday and 10-6 Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.