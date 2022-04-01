Advertisement

Pickup crashes into Dollar General in Beverly

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pickup truck crashed into the side of the Dollar General in Beverly Thursday morning, officers said.

Deputy Pingley was dispatched to the Dollar General at approximately 11:35 Thursday morning.

On the scene, Deputy Pingley saw damage to the store.

The report says the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the building.

The driver allegedly told officers he was driving south 219/250 when the brakes went out on the truck around the sharp Beverly turn.

He could not slow down and pulled into the Beverly Dollar General parking lot in an attempt to avoid other vehicles, according to the report.

The shelves and merchandise at the point of impact were damaged and an accident report will be generated.

Inside damage at Beverly Dollar General
Inside damage at Beverly Dollar General(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

Defective equipment causes damage to Beverly Dollar General store

Posted by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office - WV on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
WVU purchases former Mylan plant
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Crews respond to rollover on I-79
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The male suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
Morgantown PD responds to shots fired incident
Lane on I-79 closed until Monday in Mon. Co.

Latest News

GHSP joins national effort cracking down on texting and driving
GHSP joins national effort cracking down on texting and driving
DOF: West Virginians should take caution while burning outdoors
DOF: West Virginians should take caution while burning outdoors
Inspection of Elkins water system finds no deficiencies
Inspection of Elkins water system finds no deficiencies
(l-r) Shane McVey, Natalie McCarty, Jonathan Sharp. Dylan Lanham is not pictured.
4 arrested in Randolph County while executing felony warrants
4 suspects arrested in Randolph County
4 suspects arrested in Randolph County