Pickup crashes into Dollar General in Beverly

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pickup truck crashed into the side of the Dollar General in Beverly Thursday morning, officers said.

Deputy Pingley was dispatched to the Dollar General at approximately 11:35 Thursday morning.

On the scene, Deputy Pingley saw damage to the store.

The report says the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the building.

The driver allegedly told officers he was driving south 219/250 when the brakes went out on the truck around the sharp Beverly turn.

He could not slow down and pulled into the Beverly Dollar General parking lot in an attempt to avoid other vehicles, according to the report.

The shelves and merchandise at the point of impact were damaged and an accident report will be generated.

Inside damage at Beverly Dollar General (Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

