Report: Bob Huggins to be named to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After 45 years and four teams, WVU head coach Bob Huggins looks to be on his way in to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Formal announcement is expected on Saturday, but reports say Huggins will be one of the coaches tabbed to the 2022 class.

Huggins has coached at Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and with the Mountaineers and earned two NCAA Coach of the Year honors over his 45 years.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.