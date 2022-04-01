Advertisement

By Master Control
Published: Apr. 1, 2022
Timothy Paul “Tim” Mills, 38, of Weston, WV passed away on March 31, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on March 13, 1984, the son of Phyllis Freeland Mills of Weston and the late Wesley Mills. Also surviving are three sisters; Kristy Mills of Morgantown, WV, Jennifer Mills of Charleston, WV and Amy Mills and fiancé Jonathan Ross of Charleston, WV and nieces and nephews; Skylar, Cameron, Cobe, Abrielia, Jace, Chance, Jaelyn and Kasia. He was a graduate of Lewis County High School class of 2002 and a member of Clarksburg Baptist Church. He loved karate and Mountaineer Football. He was a very witty person, loved dressing eccentrically. He was loved by all and never met a stranger. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV on Monday, April 4th, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home to conclude the visitation at 3:00 pm with Lou Ortenzio presiding. Per his request, Tim will cremated following the funeral service. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com . A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV

