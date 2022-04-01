US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting the public’s assistance in apprehending a man wanted in Pennsylvania for felony vehicle theft charges.

Brian Woy, 40, was charged March 16 by the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly stealing a vehicle on June 16, 2021. He is also wanted on additional theft and fraud charges in Cambria County.

Woy is a white male, stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He was last known to have a blonde mohawk but may have changed his appearance by dying or cutting his hair to avoid identification. He was last known to be operating a 2008 Black Dodge Ram Quad Cab with a stolen PA license plate ZTP6447. The truck may have black painted wheels and likely has damage to the front end and bed area.

Woy was last known to be in the Morgantown, WV area on March 24 following a pursuit in Maryland in which he evaded capture. He also has ties to multiple areas in Western Pennsylvania.

Woy may be traveling with Darcy Stanton, 43. Stanton is a white female, stands approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She is known to have brown hair and blue eyes. Stanton is also wanted in Cambria County for fraud charges.

Darcy Stanton (US Marshal / USDOJ)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Woy should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

