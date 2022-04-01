Advertisement

Vanna White announces death of her father

FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Gray News) – “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.

She didn’t name her dad in the Tweet but described him as being “one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina native said her 96-year-old father passed away peacefully Friday morning.

White and her co-host Pat Sajak have worked side by side for more than 7,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune and are nightly staples in millions of homes across America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
WVU purchases former Mylan plant
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Crews respond to rollover on I-79
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown
The male suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
Morgantown PD responds to shots fired incident

Latest News

FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low....
Jobless rate hits pandemic low; What's next?
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win