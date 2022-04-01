William “Bill” Edward Rogers, 87, of Jane Lew, passed away on March 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home. He was born in Copley, WV on May 23, 1934, a son of the late John Rogers and Madaline Moneypenny Rogers. In addition to his parents, Bill was greeted in heaven by his son, Ronald Rogers. On February 8, 1964, Bill married the love of his life, Janis Crislip and together they shared the last 58 years. In addition to his wife Janis, forever cherishing their memories of Bill are his three sons: Randall Rogers and wife, Cindy, Bill Rogers and wife, Debbie, and Edward Rogers and wife, Cindy; one sister: Janet Grove; one brother: John Thomas Rogers; eight grandchildren: Raquel, Scott, Tommy, Danny, Taylor, Dylan, Hayley, Brent; seven great-grandchildren: Destiny, Allen, Delilah, Waylon, Hazel, Miles, Eli; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, good friends, and his faithful cat, Midget. Bill spent most of his career as a mechanic. He retired from Arlington County, VA in 1990. Bill was Christian by faith. In earlier years Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching western movies. Bill loved spending time with family and friends who loved him. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Bill” Edward Rogers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

