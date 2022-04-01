Advertisement

WVSP investigating officer involved shooting

An officer was involved in a shooting on Friday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting that an officer was involved in on Friday.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, a Deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting incident, according to Captain Maddy.

The Deputy was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, Jeremy D. Berg, 43, of Maysville, WV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The matter is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police, Moorefield Detachment.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

No further details will be released at this time.

