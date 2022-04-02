Civil War Symposium focuses on West Virginia’s involvement

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - An event that was put off for two years due to COVID-19, took place in Beverly.

The Civil War Symposium was a program put together by the Rich Mountain Battlefield Foundation.

They focused on West Virginia’s history during the war.

President of the foundation, Richard Wolfe, said they invited four speakers to talk at the symposium.

The topics ranged from things that happened across what is now West Virginia to Randolph County specifically.

“They’re topics that aren’t normally brought up at different Civil War roundtables or organizations,” Wolfe added.

