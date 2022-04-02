Gilmer County, Tyler Consolidated Players participate in the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The 19th annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all-star tournament was held Friday evening.

The event matches up all-star high school seniors of West Virginia against those in Ohio.

Both a girls and boys game were played. Gilmer County’s Taylor McHenry, Carrah Ferguson, and Emma Taylor, along with Tyler Consolidated’s Caleigh Phillips represented NCWV on the girls team.

Tyler Consolidated’s Caleb Strode was the sole NCWV representor on the boy’s team.

All money raised goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which is currently in search of a cure.

