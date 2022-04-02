Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | April 2, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We had a nice afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low-50s and skies being partly clear, thanks to a high-pressure system pushing east and allowing warmer air to flow in. Tonight, clouds will continue pushing in from the west, as a weak low-pressure system approaches, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. After midnight, light rain showers begin pushing into our area, but they won’t produce much rain. Overall, expect a seasonable night, with some light rain. Tomorrow morning, more light rain and snow showers fall in the mountainous areas, as the back-end of the system pushes eastward. Not much is expected, about 0.1″ of rain at most, with trace amounts of snow in the mountains, and the precipitation lasts until after 12 PM, when a high-pressure system moves in. This leaves behind a mix of Sun and clouds, along with northwesterly winds of 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a seasonably chilly, gray end to the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s on Monday, but another weak low-pressure system brings cloudy skies and a few light sprinkles during the afternoon and evening. Not much is expected. After Monday, temperatures will continue climbing through most of the week, reaching into the 60s and 70 between Tuesday through Thursday. However, more rain showers will push in on Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening as well, as more low-pressure systems make their way to our area. Temperatures will be back in the 50s as we move into Friday, and a few more light showers and sprinkles could take place during that time. In short, tomorrow will bring a few clouds and light showers, and much of next week will be warm, with plenty of rain chances.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, but we start out dry, before light rain showers come in after 1 AM. These showers will be light, and not much rain is expected. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s, feeling colder. Overall, expect a chilly, cloudy night, with some sprinkles coming down. Low: 39.

Sunday: Light rain showers come in during the morning, with a few snow flurries in the mountains. Not much rain is expected, about 0.1″. Then during the afternoon, we dry out, but skies will still be cloudy. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, feeling cooler because of the winds. Overall, expect a chilly, gray afternoon, with light rain and snow showers in the morning. High: 49.

Monday: Skies will be cloudy, with a few light sprinkles in the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, slightly warmer than tomorrow. High: 53.

Tuesday: Skies will be overcast and gray, and rain will push in during the evening, so you’ll want an umbrella during the evening. Winds will be light and come from the southeast, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s, much warmer than the past few days. Overall, expect a cloudy, warm afternoon and rainy evening. High: 67.

