New Tygart Flyer kicks of their train season

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - On April 2, train season kicked off at the Elkins Depot.

“It’s a great day to be here. It is the first train ride of the season for the Tygart Flyer,” said Marketing Manager for Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, Walter Scriptunas.

The Tygart Flyer departed the Elkins Deport for a scenic train ride that follows Shavers Fork of the Cheat River.

“It’s a four-hour trip to the High Falls. It is a beautiful ride through mountainous landscapes along the Tygart River,” Scriptunas explained.

He said that people come from all over the world to Elkins to take this train tour.

He added that he had met people from as far as China while being part of these rides.

“This time of year is great because without the fall foliage. You can see more mountains and scenery,” Scriptunas said.

This scenic train tour would run through October.

