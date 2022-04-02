New WVU Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit named Kay Yow Award recipient

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A day after being announced as the new WVU Women’s Basketball Coach, Dawn Plitzuweit was named the 2022 Kay Yow Coach of the Year, presented by CollegeInsider.com

The honor is given to a Division I Women’s Basketball coach who embodies a winning spirit and displays great character both on and off the court.

The award is in memory of Kay Yow, who was the sixth head coach in Division I Women’s Basketball history to pass the 700 wins mark; Yow lost a long battle with cancer in 2009.

