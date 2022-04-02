Advertisement

New WVU Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit named Kay Yow Award recipient

Plitzuweit is the 2022 Kay Yow Coach of the Year
New WVU women's basketball Dawn Plitzuweit head coach named to the 2022 Kay Yow award
New WVU women's basketball Dawn Plitzuweit head coach named to the 2022 Kay Yow award(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A day after being announced as the new WVU Women’s Basketball Coach, Dawn Plitzuweit was named the 2022 Kay Yow Coach of the Year, presented by CollegeInsider.com

The honor is given to a Division I Women’s Basketball coach who embodies a winning spirit and displays great character both on and off the court.

The award is in memory of Kay Yow, who was the sixth head coach in Division I Women’s Basketball history to pass the 700 wins mark; Yow lost a long battle with cancer in 2009.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mylan Pharmaceutical Plant
WVU purchases former Mylan plant
Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 79.
Crews respond to rollover on I-79
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Brian Woy
US Marshals searching for man on the run, last known to be in Morgantown
(l-r) Shane McVey, Natalie McCarty, Jonathan Sharp. Dylan Lanham is not pictured.
4 arrested in Randolph County while executing felony warrants

Latest News

Tony Washington & his journey to coaching at WVU
From NFL to WVU: How new WR coach Tony Washington became a coach at WVU
WVU Co-DC/DB coach ShaDon Brown comments on the team's increased motivation
WVU football showing how hungry they are for the 2022 season during spring practice
Delaney Haller
Lincoln’s Haller finding best parts of life through softball
Alec Poland
Local athletes named to Class AAAA boys all-state teams