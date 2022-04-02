From NFL to WVU: How new WR coach Tony Washington became a coach at WVU
Washington breaks down how he got into coaching following his NFL injuries
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In Mid-February, WVU head football coach Neal brown announced a new addition to the Mountaineer coaching staff: Tony Washington.
The path to the NFL, and likewise coaching, never really seemed on the table for Washington, “I never thought I’d be sitting in front of you guys coaching, I was in the NFL playing, and got hurt, you know I got hurt back to back years, my wide receiver coach at the time he’s like man you should really get into coaching, you’re a smart guy, you love the game, you know you’re a good player and he was kind of the first player that ever put it in on my heart or even said I should do it.”
Washington was hired as a wide receivers coach.
