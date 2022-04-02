RCB students hold health fair at Kelly Miller Community Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Students from Robert C Byrd hosted a health fair Saturday at the Kelly Community Center.

The fair prepares students for college and the students can be elegible for student waivers.

They take your blood pressure, height, weight, and an A1 test.

The program just expanded into harrison county this year.

“Our kids will be gathering the data and using the data to analyze it and report back to the community about their findings about the well being of their community members,” Director of Health Sciences Academy, Dr. Cathy Morton said.

Over 800 students are apart of this program statewide.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.