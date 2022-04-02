Advertisement

StoryWalk kickoffs at Bridgeport City Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Park held a StoryWalk for kids on Saturday.

The StoryWalk is where is you walk and read at the same time.

It gives kids a chance to be active and learn at the sametime.

Each month the park will have a diffrent story.

“The StoryWalk is basically signs setup with pages of a storybook form a local author. Kids can go around a read the signs and enjoy the pages of a story,” Director of Bridgeport Storywalk Melanie Groves said.

The program will be happening throught out the spring and summer.

There is also a coloring contest kids can participate in at the walk.

