WVU football showing how hungry they are for the 2022 season during spring practice

Co-DC/DB coach ShaDon Brown comments on team’s increased motivation among themselves
WVU Co-DC/DB coach ShaDon Brown comments on the team's increased motivation
WVU Co-DC/DB coach ShaDon Brown comments on the team's increased motivation(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Co-DC/DB coach ShaDon Brown has been impressed with the self motivation the Mountaineers are bringing to the field this spring,

“I walked through the hall yesterday walked through our players meeting rooms and every meeting room had multiple players in there watching film on their own, I’ve been here for a year like you mentioned, and that the first time I’ve seen that number of young men in the meeting rooms, by themselves, without a coach, not told, not having, given a time to be in there, on their own, voluntarily, and they’re in there watching film, and you see them coaching each other up, that’s why I like this team,” said Brown.

Right now, Brown is using the spring to figure out what his guys are good at, and then they will enter into the fall more centralized. The spring is all about trying to teach every single guy the techniques to be the best they can be.

